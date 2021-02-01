Apple shells Out $25M for ‘CODA’ movie

Apple has recently acquired the rights to the film ‘CODA’, paying $25 million and setting the record for a Sundance Film Festival purchase.

‘CODA’ tells the story of a normal girl called Ruby who lives in a deaf family. Emilia Jones will play the part of Ruby, while Sian Heder is the movie’s writer and director. Ruby will have to decide at one point whether to pursue her lifelong dreams or to stay for her family.

Deadline says that ‘CODA’ had been the subject of a bidding battle between Amazon and Apple. $25 million is currently the new record for the purchase of a film- last year, it was ‘Palm Springs’ with a $22.5 million contract, with the winner being Hulu.

Apple is planning to show ‘CODA’ as an exclusive to its streaming platform, but there’s no release date as of the moment.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and offers original content such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Servant’ and ‘The Morning Show’.