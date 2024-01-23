News

Apple shows off automatic check feature in ‘New Driver’ ad

By Samantha Wiley
New Driver

Apple recently revealed a new iPhone 15 ad titled ‘New Driver’ to highlight the phone’s automatic check in feature.

‘New Driver’ 38 seconds long and tells the story of a dad watching his daughter drive her car out the garage. The daughter has just learned how to drive, and it’s evident that the dad is worried. He then waits nervously and visibly relaxes when he received a Check In notification, telling him that his daughter arrived safely at school. Near the end of the video, the dad gives a visible sigh of relief, and the caption ‘Relax, it’s iPhone’ appears on the screen.

Check In is a new feature on the iPhone 15 that notifies a family member or friend that the user has arrived at his or her destination. The feature appears in iOS 17 under the Messages app. The ‘New Driver’ video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

