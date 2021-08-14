Apple Shows off Spatial Audio feature through Billie Eilish collaboration

Apple has recently partnered with Billie Eilish to promote its newly launched Spatial Audio technology.

The video can be viewed on the official Apple Music YouTube channel and is about a minute and a half in length. Songs from Eilish’s latest ‘Happier Than Ever’ album, including ‘Goldwing’ and ‘Getting Older’ are mashed, and the visual effect is one where the artist’s reflection is mirrored and seems to multiply.

In the description Apple stated that Spatial Audio takes listening to new heights and adds depth to Eilish’s voice. The multiple reflections in the mirror suggest that the video is a metaphor on what it would be like to experience Spatial Audio.

Spatial Audio is the latest feature to come out of Apple Music. It’s based on Dolby Atmos technology and provides a surround sound experience where content can be heard in all directions. Those who want to give it a try can try thousands of songs, including ‘Black Skinhead’ by Kanye West, ‘Rain on Me’ by Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish songs in the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album.