Apple Silicon 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro laptops to break sales records

Barclays analysts shared their research note on Apple Silicon with MacRumours. The analysts expect Mac sales to hit a record number in the fiscal year of 2021. Last year, the company recorded strong sales figures as people continued to invest in computers as most were stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The release of the M1 Macs late last year in November, also helped push the sales by a good margin. Apple is expected to launch a new 14” MacBook Pro with minimal bezels and a new design. It will be powered by a new Apple Silicon chip – possibly a beefier version of the M1 chip. Also, expected is a new 16” MacBook Pro with a slightly refreshed design and powered by new chips. The new laptops are expected to make more people invest in Macs for the first time or many people are expected to upgrade.

The upcoming MacBook Pro models are also expected to have a lot more ports, as compared to the current generation Mac laptops. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that the Apple Silicon powered MacBook Pro laptops will have multiple ports alongside the USB-C ports. The report also added that the popular MagSafe charging will make a return as well.

The Apple Silicon powered “Pro” Mac laptops are expected to be released in the second half of 2021. To meet the demand of the major new laptops, a supplier is reportedly working on increasing the production figures.

The popular semiconductor publication DigiTimes has reported that Compeq, a Taiwanese manufacturer, has its high-density circuit board production booked for the first half of 2021. The manufacturer is reportedly planning on increasing its production capacity in the second half of 2021. The expected increased shipments of the upcoming MacBook Pro models and also iPads are expected to drive sales to new levels.