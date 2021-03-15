Apple Silicon Macs now run Photoshop natively

Apple announced the transition of Mac from Intel to its own in-house made silicon last year. Since then, the company has launched several models of the Mac which run on the new M-series chips – made for the Mac. The transition requires app developers to re-write their apps for the new platform to take advantage of the new technologies. Adobe is one of the largest firms that continues to mould its professional grade apps for the new ARM based process – Photoshop now works natively on the new Apple Silicon Macs.

Last week, Adobe announced that the new version of Photoshop works natively on the M1 Macs (and all the upcoming Apple Silicon Macs) released in November last year. The principal product manager of Photoshop Mark Dahm shared some details of the transition with the tech blog PCMag. He said that the process seemed intimidating at first but the developer tools created by Apple helped ease the transition.

“Fortunately, Apple’s Rosetta mode allowed Photoshop to run reliably and fast on M1 devices on day one, without requiring significant changes to the code base. And many features were running as fast, or even faster than on the previous systems, so those earlier questions about performance were being resolved quite satisfactorily,” Dahm said.

Adobe’s suite of apps were already able to run on the new M1 Macs without having been re-written for the new instruction set with the help of emulation technology Rosetta 2, created by Apple. However, native apps always run the best in terms of speed and are also very efficient. As a result, Adobe said that it wanted to provide the best experience of using the apps to its customers.

Adobe said that it already went through Apple’s transition from PowerPC to Intel in 2005. It added that the previous transition helped it in taking familiar considerations.