Apple slows down hiring Genius Bar workers

Bloomberg recently reported that the Cupertino-based company is hiring fewer Genius Bar employees on several Apple Store locations.

In a few locations, employees are told that Genius positions won’t be filled when people have departed the role. Several workers have mentioned that demand for the ‘Genius’ role isn’t as pronounced, probably due to lack of demand or because Apple is cutting costs. Furthermore, it’s believed that visitors have dwindled after the pandemic stabilized.

In similar news, there is no hiring freeze or laying off of staff, but the company has retracted job offers for Genius roles. The demand for the role may be reduced as Apple can swap out the device in question if it’s under warranty or lead the customer to contact Apple support online.

Genius roles are still active on Apple’s official website, which could mean that some Apple Stores in the US may still need them or the platform hasn’t been updated.