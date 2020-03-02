Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 is on sale for $60

Do you own an Apple iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 and want to go on a long road trip without worrying about the battery? Usually, your battery will last for a few hours if you tend to use the internet and play games on your phone.

If you are looking to have more battery on the Apple smart battery cases, then you are in luck.

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 7 and iPhone 8

Amazon offers the Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone 7/8 at $49, which includes shipping cost. Now isn’t that cheap! The regular price tag was $99 price tag. You will be happy to know that Apple’s Smart Battery Case delivers up to 26-hours of use for your iPhone 7 or 8.

It is a great power source for your next long travel. The battery also powers up quickly, thanks to the lightning cable connectivity. The battery case also allows you to access every port and button on the phone.

Another good thing about this case is the ease of use. It has a one-piece design that makes it easy to put on the phone and start charging the phone. You can even connect it to any Lightning accessory, such as the Lightning Dock. With the help of the iOS 10 or later, you can also see the battery status of this Smart Battery Case.

So, why are you waiting? It is a great deal. Take this offer, which may not last long. Get Apple Smart Battery Case for only $60 instead of $99, which means you save $29. The deal is on hurry up grab the iPhone 7 case to keep your phone safe.