Apple Smart Glasses Looking at a Late Next Year Release

Apple is looking to launch its first AI smart glasses late next year, with the company facing delays in development for the glasses. The smart glasses are going to have unique colors, many frame styles, and cameras that are oval-shaped.

As time passes, the company thinks that the AI glasses could turn into a device for health and incorporate AR technology eventually. John Ternus will be taking on the role of CEO at Apple, so Tim Cook sees the glasses as his priority before stepping down.

The upcoming glasses are going to be rivals to the current smart glasses we have in the price range of $200-$500. The glasses will have cameras built in, enabling video and photo capturing similar to the Ray-Bans of Meta.

Apple is trying out different colors like Ocean Blue, Light Brown, and Black, with the glasses potentially getting vertically oriented camera lenses that are oval.