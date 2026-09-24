Apple Smart Glasses

Apple Entering Smart Glasses Industry

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Entering Smart Glasses Industry

Apple is expected to enter the smart glasses market, an industry that is growing rapidly. Global shipments of AI glasses increased per year by 263% in the first half of this year.


This information is important for Apple because products that don’t have displays make up about 96% of those shipments. Apple is rumored to be making its own pair of smart glasses with Siri and augmented reality. Display-less glasses have increased in shipments by 258% from the first half of last year.

Apple Entering Smart Glasses Industry

Apple is not expected to release more advanced AI smart glasses until 2029, but Meta is currently the rival in this market, with the company making up about 94% of the total shipments for AI glasses. Meta branching out has been supported by wider retail and styles for frames; there are also glasses offered by Meta for $299.


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