Apple might be announcing the long-rumored smart glasses during next year’s WWDC. The smart glasses by Apple have been rumored for a couple of years now, with recent devices launched such as the HomeView and Apple Watch, made around Exclave Technology. Smart glasses from Apple look to be coming into the light- the glasses are expected to put privacy as their priority, made with Siri AI and Secure Exclave.

Apple is anticipated to be unveiling its first smart glasses powered by Siri AI during next year’s WWDC, with the existing prototype featuring oval lenses and cameras put into the frame. The glasses feature a magnetic proprietary connector located on the left arm that enables the testers to use the glasses during charging. It is uncertain if charging will be a feature upon launch, with the frames rumored to be thinner than what Meta is offering. More information on the strategy for smart glasses from Apple are expected in WWDC 2027, but the timeline is not certain yet but that is not sure yet.

Apple has made it clear that they want to keep their image privacy even with the announcement of products with AI that listen, report, and watch the world you are in. Secure Exclave is where security revolves for those features. Secure Exclave is used by Apple for their watch for Audio Intelligence for Siri Recaps and Live Rewind, meaning they do not actually record or capture audio in the normal sense, but analyze the data from your environment. The HomeView also uses Secure Exclave to process video and audio feeds with authentication depending on the user that can be seen on the camera and voice recognition.

Many months went by where reports claimed that the smart glasses by Apple would release late this year, but were moved to late next year to match other reports, with reports usually being internal struggles.