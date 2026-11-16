Apple is rumored to be premiering its first pair of smartglasses in next year’s WWDC, with shipments starting before the end of the year. Mark Gurman disclosed details regarding the charging system, features coming in the glasses, and its design. There are prototypes for the glasses that exist with a code name within the company, N50. The glasses are rumored to be a bit thinner compared to the second-generation Ray-Bans offered by Meta, with other units tested featuring camera openings in the shape of an oval in the frame.

The front light of the device shows charging or use, and Apple is trying out other features for privacy, as the company is allegedly manufacturing different colors and styles emphasizing audio quality, materials, and sensors, with employees within the company describing the sound as something that could lead the industry. The glasses support audio for FaceTime, playback for music, and calls. Prototype glasses can be charged even when being used with a magnetic connector said to be just about the size of the Tic Tac mints. It is uncertain if Apple will be using the same system in the prototypes for the product to be shipped.

The first pair of smart glasses will not feature imagery for augmented reality, and those who have the pair of glasses will talk through Siri that uses cameras to answer queries on the surroundings of the user. The needed controls for Siri started being distributed by Apple this month in the beta for iOS 27.3 for better control over actions in apps. Developers are encouraged by Apple to prepare integrations before releasing their glasses, and their plan is to unveil them during next year’s WWDC.

The smart glasses by Apple have been rumored for many years now, starting in 2020; the issues Apple has left are AI and software that are rumored to be late and potentially delay the release next year.