Apple Smart Glasses

Apple Smart Glasses Will be Promoted To Have More Privacy Features

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Smart Glasses Will be Promoted To Have More Privacy Features

Apple is manufacturing their own set of smart glasses and is planning to reveal their first pair of the accessory during next year’s WWDC, with a main focus on privacy. The company is trying out new software and hardware features for privacy that are not being used on current products.


Apple will be launching a pair of smartglasses that will not have capabilities for video photo capture, but will have AI features. Its smart glasses’ selling point against rivals in the category will be the privacy features it will be integrating.

Apple Smart Glasses Will be Promoted To Have More Privacy Features

The smart glasses will also feature microphones and speakers for notifications, music, and calls that will be announced by Siri, the personal AI assistant. Apple is looking at a release next year for its first smart glasses, placing its mark in the category to rival the Meta Ray-Bans.


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