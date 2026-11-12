Apple Smart Glasses

Supplier for Apple Seems to Have Confirmed Participation for AirPods and AI Smart Glasses

By Samantha Wiley
Supplier for Apple Seems to Have Confirmed Participation for AirPods and AI Smart Glasses

The smart glasses rumored by Apple and the Airpods with cameras are said to still be releasing. Companies usually keep future plans for products under sheets when talking about quarterly results and Apple takes that one step further in secrecy. A firm in China looks to have uncovered something in a filing made by TCB devices for 2026 Q3. It is a straightforward filing that begins with advising the increased demand in optical communication, data center industries, and for semiconductors. TCB Devices claims that they took part in the projects for the smart earphone and AI glasses for Apple and for TCB that could help with business sectors like machine vision inspection and welding assembly.

This reference is directly connected with the AirPods with cameras and the long rumored Apple Smart Glasses. The admission of TCB in a project unannounced by Apple is not the usual move and could be an issue for them. Hyundai verified in 2021 that they were holding discussions with Apple regarding a potential Apple Car and after that, Apple stepped back due to that lack of secrecy that could have cost the car manufacturer tons of money.

Supplier for Apple Seems to Have Confirmed Participation for AirPods and AI Smart Glasses

Apple has plans to come into the smart glasses market, with the goal of providing AR glasses for customers. The project is said not to come out for a couple of years, so the first pair of smart glasses will be AI smart glasses with no AR, and we are expecting that device to be released late next year. The AirPods with cameras are the same thing, with no display or spectacles, as they have low-resolution cameras built into the AirPods to give information on the surroundings of the user. The AirPods was leaked by Apple themself as they found a video clip of the device in the developer beta and was referenced in the code.

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