Upcoming Apple Smart Glasses May Have Health Features

Apple is rumored to be developing its first pair of smartglasses, with the device having plans for fitness and health. Apple has thought of various fitness and health features for its Vision Pro headset during early development, with the plans now carried over to the upcoming smart glasses as production for a budget-friendly, lighter version of the Vision Pro is now being suspended.

The glasses coming next year are expected not to have the features, but will gradually be made available for the smart glasses as time goes on. The team for the future headset and glasses is hiring a leader who is strategic to help in the future of health. A listing has been found looking for people who have experience in validating and manufacturing fitness and digital health products.

Apple will be premiering its first pair of smartglasses in late 2027, potentially being revealed at that year’s WWDC. Apple is looking to make the glasses on par with the Apple Watch and AirPods in terms of health features.