Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro ( 4th Gen) drops to $189

If you have a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) and want an Apple smart keyboard folio, you should buy it on Amazon. The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio which is compatible with the 12.9-inch 3rd and 4th generation of iPad Pro is now available on Amazon for $189.98. You save $9.02 when you buy it there; the original price is $199.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

It is not just a keyboard! It is more than that. It serves as a keyboard and also as a protective cover for your iPad Pro. It covers both the backside and also the front of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. When you are not using your iPad you can always use the folio to protect it from damage.

The design of the Smart Keyboard Folio is amazing. It gives the users a great experience. The keys are easy to press. It is also a full-scale keyboard. Now you can work on your iPad just like a computer.

