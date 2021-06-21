Apple Space Gray accessories go out of stock

After four years of being sold in the market Apple’s space gray accessories, the Magic Keyboard, Mouse and Trackpad are all sold out.

Apple in May this year announced that it will no longer produce them, and that current stock are in a ‘while supplies last’s status. It seems that the items are now sold out as Apple has removed the listing from the official online Apple Store.

The Space Gray Trackpad, Mouse and Magic Keyboard are all part of the 2017 iMac Pro when it launched. Originally the Cupertino-based company intended it as an exclusive pairing but popular demand changed it. Four months after, Apple started selling the Space Gray Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard with Keypad separately.

Apple has recently discontinued the 2017 iMac Pro in March and put out a new line of iMac products to replace it. Color-themed iMacs come with their own matching accessories.