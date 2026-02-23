News

Apple Special Experience Announced By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Special Experience Announced By Apple

A special Apple Experience happening on March 4, 9:00 a.m ET in Shanghai, New York, and London has been announced by Apple today as a special Apple Experience. Certain members of the media have been invited by Apple itself in the three big cities.


The company described the event as a Special Apple Experience, and no further information was given out on what the event could be about. The invitation has an Apple Logo in 3D featuring blue, green, and yellow discs.

Apple Special Experience Announced By Apple

It is important to take note that the company is using the word ‘experience’ instead of it being an event. The announcement of multiple new products for Apple is imminent, like the MacBook Pro featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips and iPhone 17e, just to name a few. The experience could also have the announcement of some Apple devices and give the media invited an experience to try out the new devices.


Latest News
The AirPods Max Is $100 Off
The AirPods Max Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Rumored To Be Manufacturing AI Wearable Devices
Apple Rumored To Be Manufacturing AI Wearable Devices
1 Min Read
Revamped Siri is a No-Show in iOS 26.4 Beta
Revamped Siri is a No-Show in iOS 26.4 Beta
1 Min Read
Apple May Introduce New Products First Week of Next Month
Apple May Introduce New Products First Week of Next Month
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag Is $35 Off
The 4-pack AirTag Is $35 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Podcast Now Supporting Video Episodes
Apple Podcast Now Supporting Video Episodes
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Be Coming In These Colors
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Be Coming In These Colors
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS  $100 Off
1 Min Read
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
1 Min Read
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
1 Min Read
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?