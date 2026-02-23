Apple Special Experience Announced By Apple

A special Apple Experience happening on March 4, 9:00 a.m ET in Shanghai, New York, and London has been announced by Apple today as a special Apple Experience. Certain members of the media have been invited by Apple itself in the three big cities.

The company described the event as a Special Apple Experience, and no further information was given out on what the event could be about. The invitation has an Apple Logo in 3D featuring blue, green, and yellow discs.

It is important to take note that the company is using the word ‘experience’ instead of it being an event. The announcement of multiple new products for Apple is imminent, like the MacBook Pro featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips and iPhone 17e, just to name a few. The experience could also have the announcement of some Apple devices and give the media invited an experience to try out the new devices.