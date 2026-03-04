News

Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries

The Apple Sports app is branching out, adding support in 36 other countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, such as Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, and more.


The Apple Sports app was released in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States first, and then expanded to Mexico and Europe. You can view stats, scores, upcoming games, and standings in the app for a lot of sports. Support for men Latin football leagues have been added like Liga Pro and Primera Division del Peru.

Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries

The company states that everyone around the world is now able to follow women’s and men’s NCAA tournaments in real-time, with results and showcasing matchups with brackets with one look every round. The changes showed up in version 3.8 of Apple Sports. You can download it on the App Store today!


Latest News
Apple AI Gadgets Will Heavily Rely on Visual Intelligence
Apple AI Gadgets Will Heavily Rely on Visual Intelligence
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages
1 Min Read
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture
1 Min Read
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
1 Min Read
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
1 Min Read
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Potentially Releasing 5 New Products During the 3 Day Announcement Window
Apple Potentially Releasing 5 New Products During the 3 Day Announcement Window
1 Min Read
The Baseus 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger Is 66% Off
The Baseus 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger Is 66% Off
1 Min Read
Rivian Releases Apple Watch App
Rivian Releases Apple Watch App
1 Min Read
macOS 26.3 Hints at 3 Upcoming Apple Products
macOS 26.3 Hints at 3 Upcoming Apple Products
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Coming in Red
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Coming in Red
1 Min Read
Lost your password?