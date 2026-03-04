Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries

The Apple Sports app is branching out, adding support in 36 other countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, such as Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, and more.

The Apple Sports app was released in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States first, and then expanded to Mexico and Europe. You can view stats, scores, upcoming games, and standings in the app for a lot of sports. Support for men Latin football leagues have been added like Liga Pro and Primera Division del Peru.

The company states that everyone around the world is now able to follow women’s and men’s NCAA tournaments in real-time, with results and showcasing matchups with brackets with one look every round. The changes showed up in version 3.8 of Apple Sports. You can download it on the App Store today!