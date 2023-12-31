Apple starting new Stores in Atlanta, Toronto, and Los Angeles

Building permits sent in by Apple reveal that new Apple Stores might be coming to Atlanta, Toronto, and Los Angeles metro regions.

New stores are set to open at Torrance, California, particularly the Del Amo Fashion Center mall. The store will be at the main level and situated right between Madewell and Lululemon and where Chico’s and J.Crew used to be. In Canada, Apple is planning on a store relocation to Mississauga, Toronto and the Square One mall. The space will be on the second floor and where Massimo Dutti used to be.

A building permit was also filed at the Gwinnett County for a store relocation at Buford, Atlanta. The shift will be done at the same mall but at a different mall location. Apple claims the Mall of Georgia and Square One malls will have a late 2023 opening. The Infinite Loop store is set to close on January 2024.