Apple starts carrying Mophie products

Apple has updated its Apple.com store to carry Mophie products, including car chargers, a GaN charger and the Powerstation Pro.

Mophie car chargers can be plugged in the 12V aux power outlet, with different output ports depending on what you need (20W, 32W and 40W). The Mophie Speedport is a GaN charger that has a single USB A and three USB C ports that can charge up to four devices simultaneously.

Lastly, the Mophie Powerstation Pro is a power bank that has a 20,000 mAh capacity and can provide up to 45W of charge for the iPad, iPhone and even a MacBook Air.

All of the aforementioned products are available to view and buy on the official Apple website. Purchases today will equal next week’s delivery. Apple retail stores have also begun carrying Mophie products on its shelves and are available to purchase.

Mophie is a company that mainly produces tech accessories and power banks.