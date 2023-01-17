Apple starts collecting false 911 call dispatcher feedback

An Apple spokesperson recently spoke to the New York Post on how the company is collecting dispatcher feedback regarding false 911 calls.

Since the inception of Crash Detection Feature there has been a noticeable increase of 911 calls that were triggered by accident. The New York Post cited several counties, including Carbon County in Pennsylvania, Greene County in New York, and popular ski resorts such as Canada, British Columbia, Utah, Minnesota, and Colorado. The spokesperson mentioned that the Cupertino-based company is collecting data from the emergency call centers as to why it happens and what Apple could do to prevent it.

Crash Detection is supported on the latest Apple Watch models, including the 2nd-Generation SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the Series 8, as well as the entire iPhone 14 lineup. The device detects when a collision occurred, and automatically calls emergency services if not deactivated for ten seconds or so.