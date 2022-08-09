Apple starts recording video for fall launch

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says that Apple is now doing pre-recorded video for the upcoming launch event in fall.

An unnamed source made mention that the Cupertino-based company has begun recording segments for the product launch that’s expected in September. It’s also believed that the presentation will go live in early September this year.

Major Apple events have largely been done virtual and on the world wide web since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, it looks like Apple won’t be changing much in terms of medium, and that the company will be continuing with the presentation-style for the upcoming iPhone and Apple Watch launch.

Gurman further says that the event is divided into two parts, with one for the Apple Watch Series 8, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14. The second half may be for the Mac and iPad product lineup. There’s no exact date for the September launch yet.

