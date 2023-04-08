Apple starts sending WWDC developer invites

Apple has begun the process of sending out invites to developers who have been chosen to attend this year’s WWDC.

The 2023 Worldwide Developer’s Conference will be held in Cupertino, California on June 5 at Apple Park. The Cupertino-based company recently started accepting invites on March 29, which was the same day the official dates for the 34th WWDC were announced. Developers were to be informed by April 5 after a submission deadline set on April 4.

On the day of my 10th year anniversary of moving to the US and attending my first WWDC. Is this a sign? :O pic.twitter.com/178vUV6i8S — Ramy (@majouji) April 5, 2023

The chosen developers were picked via a lottery system of alumni of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp, winners of the Swift Student Challenge, and members of the Apple Developer Program. A separate lottery will pick those who win the Student Challenge this year.

Selected students and developers can attend the Apple State of the Union, keynote event, and visit the Developer Center at Apple Park on June 5. An RSVP is needed on or before April 10.