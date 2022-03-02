Apple stays second place in 2021 EU smartphone market

Apple has managed to maintain second place in the EU smartphone market.

Strategy Analytics reports that throughout 2021 the Cupertino-based company maintained a 23 percent share. Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone enjoyed an 11 percent growth for the year and allowed it to remain steady.

The top spot in the EU smartphone market was held by Samsung at 29 percent. However, the company experienced a 1 percent decline and was the only one among the top five to decelerate. Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi came in at third place with a 20 percent share and 33 percent growth, while Oppo sat at number four with 5 percent share and 77 percent growth.

India-based Realme entered the fifth spot for the first time and enjoyed an incredible 548 percent growth and took up 3 percent of the market share.

Strategy Analytics also mentioned in the report that the EU smartphone market grew by 3 percent in 2021.