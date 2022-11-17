Apple still hiring for its mixed Reality Headset

The Apple head-mounted mixed reality project is still ongoing, as evidenced by hiring positions on official channels.

The Cupertino-based company is believed to be working on multiple projects involving AR glasses, VR headsets, and products within the virtual reality and augmented reality niche. Notable sources say that Apple might be launching a mixed-reality headset next year, which leaves more time for the creation and development of future models.

Currently, there are three upcoming devices, which include smart glasses, a high-end ‘Reality Pro’, and a second-generation release. Apple is working with dedicated teams for the yet-to-be-announced products.

Apple has had numerous job listings for Technology Development Group, which oversees the development of the aforementioned headset. Others are more specific, such as a software developer for visual effects. There are references to a 3D MR world, as well as App Intents, which could mean services and apps that are exclusive to the platform.