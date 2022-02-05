Apple still ‘Most Admired’ 15 years later

Fortune Magazine recently outed its list of ‘most admired companies’, with Apple topping the award ahead of Microsoft and Amazon.

Apple has enjoyed the top spot not just in the technology sector but across all industries. Fortune mentioned that the list includes ‘all-stars’, and how the Cupertino-based company has ranked #1 in the computer industry 12 times in 13 years.

In the article, Apple gets the top spot, followed by Amazon at number 2 and Microsoft at third. Pfizer and Walt Disney rank at fourth and fifth, respectively. Google is placed at number 7, and Berkshire Hathaway stands at eighth.

The publication makes the list by working with Korn Ferry and ranking companies in terms of revenue. Also, more than 3,500 analysts, directors and executives are surveyed about the ten companies they admire most.

In similar news, Apple became the first to reach a $3 trillion market cap which presented its case for taking the number 1 spot in terms of revenue.