Apple stops signing iOS 14.5 software version

Following the release of iOS 14.5.1 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.5, the previously available version of iOS 14 that was released in late April. With iOS 14.5 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.5 if you’ve already installed iOS 14.5.1.

If you have not updated your iPhone to 14.5/iOS 14.5.1 yet, it is crucial that you do so. The update enables users to basically stop ad tracking on their iPhone. By enabling the option provided by ‘Ad Tracking Transparency’ feature by heading to Settings -> Privacy -> Tracking, users can turn off the option ‘Allow Apps to Request to Track’.