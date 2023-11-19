Apple stops X advertising amid backlash

Apple is temporarily stopping all its advertising on social media platform X due to a controversy surrounding Elon Musk.

Musk recently made antisemitic remarks that led to an exodus of companies, including IBM and the European Union. The White House also commented on Musk’s pro-Hitler content, and X employees said that they have been fielding calls that are upset with the X CEO’s comments. Apple has paused advertising and it’s not clear when or if the company will resume spending advertising dollars on X.

This isn’t the first time Apple pulled out of X advertising- in November 2022, the Cupertino-based company did it when Musk took over the platform. This prompted Musk to call out Apple and baited that Apple ‘hates free speech’. Afterward, the two CEOs talked and Apple resumed advertising. Other firms started fleeing while Apple continued to fund ad spots, prompting a positive response from Musk.