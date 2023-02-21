iLoungeNews

Apple Store app gets quality of life improvements

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
The Apple Store app on iPad and iPhone have been updated with new changes, namely improved store information and saved items.

Apple Store

The saved items list can now be easily shared with family and friends for collaborating on gift ideas via the share sheet icon. In addition, users will be able to call up their saved items in more places. Users who want to see more information on a particular Apple Store location can access the store pages. The update now has details regarding the store, including its surroundings, and others.

Both enhancements will be visible once the user updates the Apple Store app to the latest version. If the device is set to automatically download updates, then the app might get refreshed the next time it’s opened. If not, then users may need to visit the App Store and update it manually.

The Apple Store app is available for free at the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

