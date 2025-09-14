Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October

The Apple store in the shopping mall at Westfield Hornsby, Australia will be closing its doors permanently in October. Hornsby is on the Upper North Shore and it is a Sydney suburb.

The Apple store opened back in 2011 and will be permanently closing on October 4. This news comes from an Apple announcement, and the reason for closing is that Apple chose not to opt in to renew their lease at the Apple store in Westfield Hornsby. Employees of the company who are affected will be given the chance to work at a nearby store located at the shopping mall at Chastwood Chase, which is reopening next month.

The store is currently closed for renovations and will have significant redesigns including a pickup station where customers can collect online orders made. Other Apple stores have closed permanently this year, but there were also new stores opened like the store in Osaka.