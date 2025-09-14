News

Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October

The Apple store in the shopping mall at Westfield Hornsby, Australia will be closing its doors permanently in October. Hornsby is on the Upper North Shore and it is a Sydney suburb.


The Apple store opened back in 2011 and will be permanently closing on October 4. This news comes from an Apple announcement, and the reason for closing is that Apple chose not to opt in to renew their lease at the Apple store in Westfield Hornsby. Employees of the company who are affected will be given the chance to work at a nearby store located at the shopping mall at Chastwood Chase, which is reopening next month.

Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October

The store is currently closed for renovations and will have significant redesigns including a pickup station where customers can collect online orders made. Other Apple stores have closed permanently this year, but there were also new stores opened like the store in Osaka.


Latest News
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
1 Min Read
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
1 Min Read
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
1 Min Read
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
1 Min Read
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
1 Min Read
Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California
Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California
1 Min Read
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?