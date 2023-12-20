Apple Store Barcelona to hold union strike on Dec 23

Apple employees in a Barcelona Apple Store location will hold a strike on December 23 to argue against better scheduling and holiday bonuses.

The CGT Apple union posted a tweet on the X platform, saying that Apple workers will be making a protest outside the Passeig de Gracia on the said date. The strike will be held in a single store and go for 24 hours. The organizers state that the protesters can choose their length of stay and aren’t required to be present the whole time.

The strike will call for a change of working practices in a number of stores. Some of the demands include bonuses on holidays and Sundays, accepting volunteers, fixing long-term scheduling issues, and monthly schedule deliveries of up to three months ahead of time. The union strike marks the third month of Apple Store employees holding industrial action across France and was triggered by a refusal from Apple to raise pay by 7%.