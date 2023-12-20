News

Apple Store Barcelona to hold union strike on Dec 23

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple Store Barcelona

Apple employees in a Barcelona Apple Store location will hold a strike on December 23 to argue against better scheduling and holiday bonuses.

The CGT Apple union posted a tweet on the X platform, saying that Apple workers will be making a protest outside the Passeig de Gracia on the said date. The strike will be held in a single store and go for 24 hours. The organizers state that the protesters can choose their length of stay and aren’t required to be present the whole time.

Apple Store Barcelona

The strike will call for a change of working practices in a number of stores. Some of the demands include bonuses on holidays and Sundays, accepting volunteers, fixing long-term scheduling issues, and monthly schedule deliveries of up to three months ahead of time. The union strike marks the third month of Apple Store employees holding industrial action across France and was triggered by a refusal from Apple to raise pay by 7%.

TAGGED:
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have 48MP ultra-wide lens
1 Min Read
Baseus Fast Charging Portable Power Bank
Enjoy 47% Off the Baseus Fast Charging Portable Power Bank
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ inks ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ drama series
1 Min Read
iPhone
Chinese Government imposing iPhone ban again
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches ‘contingent pricing for subscriptions’
1 Min Read
Anker’s 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger
Anker’s 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger is 45% Off
1 Min Read
Family Sharing
Family Sharing class action lawsuit settled for $25 million
1 Min Read
Apple
Corellium and Apple reach legal agreement
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Micro LED Apple Watch slated for 2026
1 Min Read
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Take 40% Off the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
1 Min Read
AirPod Pro
Standalone second generation AirPods Pro USB-C charging case available online
1 Min Read
Adobe
FTC hands Adobe hefty fine for making sub cancellation difficult
1 Min Read
Lost your password?