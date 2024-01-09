News

Apple Store Bay Street to reopen soon

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Store in Bay Street will be reopening soon after a four-month hiatus.

The store website lists the Apple Bay Street store opening on January 8, 10 am local time. It has been closed for repairs and renovations since September last year. It’s yet to be determined if the Apple Store will have outward-facing changes when it opens to the public, or if renovations are only for staff members.

The Emeryville, California Apple Store is Apple’s 50th US retail location and opened in 2002. It changed location to Bay Street in 2016. Michael Steebler publishes Tabletops, a weekly newsletter with Apple retail stores as the primary subject. In the same vein, he has updated the Facades app, which offers detailed information about Apple locations around the globe. Users can watch grand openings, track store visits, and explore the history of the locations and download the app on the Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

