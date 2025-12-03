News

Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Store in Barcelona, Passeig de Gràcia will be closing temporarily to undergo renovations in February next year. The Apple Store in Montréal, Canada, Sainte Catherine will be relocating in the middle of January and will reportedly be moving to a heritage building that is 125 years old, northeast of the Rue de la Montagne and Rue Saint-Catherine.


The company announced recently that they will be opening a fifth Apple Store at DLF Mall in India this month near New Delhi, in Noida. The doors of the new Apple Store will be opening on December 11, Thursday at their local time at 1 p.m.

The first two stores Apple opened in India was back in 2023, located in New Delhi and Mumbai. Two more stores were then opened in September in Pune and Bengaluru. Moreover, the company has launched its Apple Store app in the country this year.


