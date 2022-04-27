Apple Store customers are receiving AirDrop messages to buy refurbished products

An advertising campaign to buy ‘greener’ refurbished iPhones has made its way to Apple Stores around the globe.

Titled ‘Back Market- Hack Market’, it shows how the Back Market store was marketed in Apple Stores in Berlin, Paris and London. Technicians placed an iPhone inside a water bottle and made it so that AirDrop messages were being transmitted. The company then left it outside a store hidden in a bike.

Clips were shown of people who received the AirDrop notifications, with different catchy messages to encourage them to buy a refurbished Apple product. The video, which is a minute and a half long, shows Apple Store customers surprised when they received the message.

At the end the video says ‘Thanks Apple for lending us your new devices to promote refurbished’. However, the ad campaign is not officially sanctioned by Apple and appears to be a guerrilla campaign for another online site that sells refurbished Apple products.