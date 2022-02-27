Apple store in Al Maryah Island to open February 25

Abu Dhabi Apple enthusiasts, mark your calendars- the Al Maryah Island Apple Store will be opening its doors to the public starting February 25.

Apple has officially revealed the store’s opening date, and teases that the location will have a ‘dramatic waterfront’. The Cupertino-based company also claims that the store will have special programs for families, local businesses and creatives.

Apple Senior VP of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien mentioned in a statement that Apple is thrilled to open Apple Al Maryah Island on Friday, and that their team is ready to delight and welcome customers at its newest Emirates location.

The store will have a waterfront, with ‘elevated above steps of cascading water’. It’s also the first to make use of Absolute Black granite stone, as well as a carbon fiber roof sourced in the UAE.

Apple Al Maryah Island will open at 5pm local time, with visits requiring an advanced appointment.