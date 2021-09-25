Apple Store in the Bronx to open September 24

Apple will be opening its first-ever Apple Store in the Bronx come September 24, specifically at The Mall at Bay Plaza.

Nearly 20 years after Apple opened a retail store in Soho Apple is set to expand to the Bronx. Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza is a ten thousand square foot store located at 200 Baychester Avenue.

Jerry Welkis, the mall’s agent says that they were thrilled with the Apple lease which brought the brand to the mall. On the Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza website a single line is emblazoned- ‘A brand new Apple Store is coming September 24’.

The store will open at 8am ET for ‘special store hours’, which means the launch event. Afterwards, the store will be open from 10am to 9pm. The Mall at Bay Plaza opened in 2014 and is located right between Hutchinson River Parkway and New England Thruway in Westchester County.