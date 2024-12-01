News

Apple Store in Washington closed down during peak hours on Black Friday due to protests

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Store

A protest caused Apple to close down its store in Washington during the peak of the Black Friday Sale.

KomoNews, Seattle local news, reports how the company’s sales have been disrupted by protestors who were distressed about how Apple was associated with child labor abuse, Palestinian Causes, and the Democratic Republic Of Congo. Apple had to close its University Village shop early and the police had to get involved in warning the protestors who remained that they were considered trespassing.

Apple Store

Flowers Smith, one of the protestors, made a statement at the station about how Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year and it is probably the day when Apple is most profitable, making money from laborers as young as the age of 5 years old working in the mines.

A similar case happened earlier this year in April in Chicago where the Lincoln Park Apple Store closed down because of a protest over how Apple allegedly disciplined and wrongly terminated an employee who was wearing accessories and clothing in support of Palestinian people.

