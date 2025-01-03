News

Apple to open flagship stores in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

By Abhay Ram
Apple announced its plan to expand its presence in the Saudi Arabian market, starting with the opening of its online store in 2025. It will mark a new beginning for customers to shop and get support for Apple products in the region. The move will also be the first time the company will provide service and support in Arabic.

The iPhone maker has a long-term plan as part of its expansion journey in the Saudi Arabian with flagship stores opening in 2026. The summer of 2025 will set the base with an online store in the region, followed by the opening of physical stores. The stores will make it easy for customers to connect with the iPhone maker and its knowledgeable team.

Apple Online Store

“We’re excited to be expanding here in Saudi Arabia with the launch of the Apple Store online next year, and the first of several flagship Apple Store locations starting in 2026, including an iconic store at the stunning site of Diriyah coming later,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “Our teams are looking forward to deepening our connections with customers, and to bringing the best of Apple to help people across this country explore their passions, build their businesses, and take their ideas to the next level.”

Continued investments in the region since 2021

Apple is currently in the initial stages to plan the opening of a store at Diriyah, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. These steps are the result of the continued investments from Apple in the region, with having opened the first Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh in 2021.  The academy was started in partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman, and Tuwaiq Academy.

According to Apple’s press release, the company has invested more than 10 billion SAR in Saudi Arabia over the past five years. The investments resulted in job creations and the technologies acting as enablers for entrepreneurs, artists, business owners across the region.

