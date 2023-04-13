Apple Store now accepts AirPods firmware updates

Apple’s new support document for the AirPods lineup now allows firmware updates to be done in-store.

Apple addressed the issue of AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and AirPods users being able to visit a nearby Apple Store so they could get firmware updates even if they don’t have an Apple device. The recommended course of action is to visit an Authorized Apple Service Provider or Apple Store to have this done.

In addition to today's AirPods update, Apple added this absurd sentence to the AirPods page:



"If you don't have an Apple device nearby, you can set up an appointment at an Apple Store or with an Apple Authorized Service Provider to update your firmware."https://t.co/78Im4WSWRD — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 11, 2023

Going to a physical store to get hardware updates may be inconvenient, but for users who do not have an Apple device then it could be a necessary step. PC and Android phone users will not have any way to install firmware updates as the AirPods do not have a management app for their software. The only exception is the Beats lineup, where a Beats app is available for Android devices.

The support document was updated just as a new AirPods firmware, version 5E133, was released.