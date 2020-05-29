Apple’s renovated flagship Sydney store reopened

Apple’s George Street store in Sydney reopened on 28th May at 10AM after renovations having begun on 7th of May. The store originally opened in 2008 and this major redesign will be a major milestone in the history of this store.



On the 5th of January, Apple closed the store for upgradation purposes. The new changes also include Apple’s new standard ‘Today at Apple Forum’ along with a video wall. The video wall is being used by the company to hold creative sessions at its stores across the globe.



George Street’s Apple Store was the only store in the whole of Australia to open after being closed due to the COVID-19 preventive lockdown measures. Apple reopened all of its stores across Australia on the 7th of May. However, the George St. store did not open on the day, very likely as it had some more work pending which was probably halted because of COVID-19 pandemic.



The new changes to the George St. store include new fixtures and design elements – the company’s Avenue shelving and a Boardroom which is used for hosting special guests and clients. It’s unclear as of now whether Apple will also add indoor trees similar to other stores across the globe.



Since reopening the stores on May 7, Apple has been following some stringent safety measures at its other 21 locations. The company is expected to follow the same procedures at its newly renovated Apple store at George Street.



The redesigned store will definitely push more people to check out the store and also buy some products at the same time. The Apple store on George Street is the company’s flagship store in Sydney and it will very likely attract a lot of attention. However, people will very likely have to wait in lines and also experience delays due to the social distancing measures.