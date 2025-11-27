News

Apple Store to Open Next Month In Massachusetts

By Samantha Wiley
A new Apple store will be opening at the Blackstone Valley at The Shops in Millbury, an open-air mall near Worcester, Massachusetts. The store will be opening its doors on December 12, at 12 pm Friday local time. You can find the store next to the luxury fashion house, Coach New York.


Apple has not shared a photo online of the new store, but it will feature a design similar to the Birkdale Village store in North Carolina. Recent Apple stores usually have a dedicated counter for picking up products that customers order online, so it is likely that the new store will also have this feature.

The Apple store will be replacing the current location at Solomon Pond Mall near Massachusetts, from Marlborough, which is bound to close permanently in December after operating for more than 10 years. Apple gives their employees the chance to work and transfer at new Apple stores they open.


