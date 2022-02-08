Apple Stores in France resume normal opening hours

Apple Store locations in France are set to return to normal operating hours after restricted schedules during the December 2021 coronavirus spike.

In the worst period of the pandemic, all Apple Stores were closed until further notice. Then, the retail shops operated on a reduced schedule, along with reduced staff. Instead of opening 10am, the shops opened earlier and closed earlier than the usual 8pm.

Apple announced that all French Apple Stores resumed normal hours as of February 7. However, the stores have adopted stricter measures to minimize the chances of COVID-19 spreading.

In online listings, some stores accommodate appointments only and will not entertain customers that do not have reservations. Apple customers can book a shopping session on the official page or pick up their orders, as well as access the Genius Bar.

Disinfections, physical distancing, wearing of masks and having only a limited number of visitors are implemented.