Apple Stores in mainland China Open In-Store pickup option

Apple has recently announced that its China retail operations has expanded to include in-store pickup options.

Customers in China can now order the Apple product they want online and have it ready to be picked up at a physical Apple Store. This purchase option is available in the US for more than 10 years and streamlines the buying process while making it more convenient for customers.

Buyers can order at the official Apple China website and choose ‘pick up’ on checkout. Availability can be viewed on 42 Apple Store outlets in Mainland China, with Apple promising that accessories and products will be available.

Apple products that are marked ‘available today’ can be picked up an hour after paying for it. Customers will get notifications on when their items are ready at an Apple Store. Setting a pickup schedule is also available.

Buyers will need to present a government-issued ID and order confirmation to successfully pick up their items.