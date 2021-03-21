Apple stores normalizing, now allows AirPods testing

Apple stores are slowly going back to normal business operation, with most allowing customers to try out the Apple AirPods before buying it.

Bloomberg reports that US customers and those in other regions can test the earphones in retail locations with or without prior appointments. It’s also available for walk-in visitors as well. In stores across Asia customers could try AirPods and other audio accessories for months.

Apple started the restriction during the pandemic’s early days to try and contain the spread of the Corona virus. This was the same measure Apple took for the Apple Watch.

Apple began opening its stores with sanitation guidelines to protect its employees and customers, including having to wear a mask, check for temperature, regular product cleaning, social distancing and occupancy restrictions. In a few stores the hours of operation were reduced.

The Cupertino-based company reopened all its US stores March 1, including ‘Apple Express’ locations that offer Genius Bar appointments and order pick-ups.