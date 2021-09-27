Apple Stores now have new iPads and iPhones in stock

Apple Stores are now officially carrying the 9th generation iPad, the new iPad mini and the iPhone 13 models, and the Cupertino-based company has just posted buyer photos on its official website.

Apple’s press release mentioned how the new devices went on sale around the globe, and how Apple online store and retail locations are ready for customers who wish to learn about the new iPad and iPhone models.

A series of photos have been published in Beijing stores, as well as the UK. This heralds the completion of the products announced during the ‘California Streaming’ event that was recently held in September. Only the newest Apple Watch Series 7 has yet to make an appearance- Apple has not announced a date for it.

Some items, like the iPhone 13 Pro Max are now back-ordered due to high demand. Those who are interested can visit the nearest Apple Store to check out the new Apple products.