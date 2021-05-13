Apple TV+ set to stream Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ film

Apple has announced that it’s teaming up with the entertainment company A24 to release the first solo work of Joel Coen on its streaming service. The high anticipated drama is titled ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and stars the likes of Oscar winning Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The movie set to release on Apple TV+ is Joel Coen’s first work without his brother Ethan Coen. Both Joel Coen and Ethan Coen have always worked together and have created masterpieces such as Fargo, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, A Serious Man, and many more.

The partnership between A24 and Apple will mean that Apple Original Films and A24 will release the movie ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ jointly. The movie will reportedly release in theatres worldwide before being made available for streaming on Apple TV+. However, given the fact that most people are still not comfortable going to theatres and some countries still suffering from covid-19, the movie will be a major plus point for Apple.

The movie is reportedly a black and white adaptation of a Scottish play written by William Shakespeare. Denzel Washington will play the role of Macbeth and Frances McDormand will play the role of Lady Macbeth who is a power hungry lady in the play.

“I think a very important thing about Joel’s adaptation is that we are not calling it Macbeth,” McDormand said in a previous interview. “We’re calling it The Tragedy of Macbeth, which I think is an important distinction. In Joel’s adaptation, we are exploring the age of the characters and in our adaptation, the Macbeths are older. Both Denzel and I are older than what is often cast as the Macbeths. We’re postmenopausal, we’re past childbearing age. So that puts a pressure on their ambition to have the crown. I think the most important distinction is that it is their last chance for glory.”