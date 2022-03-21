Apple Studio Display added to Boot Camp Support

Apple has recently added support for its newest hardware on Boot Camp.

Intel Mac users running Windows can now update Boot Camp to version 6.1.17 in order to gain Studio Display support. The update brings two Studio Display features, namely compatibility with the monitor so Intel Mac users can add it to their computers without any issues. Second, AMD GPUs, eGPUs in particular have been added as well.

Boot Camp is Apple’s software which enables Mac Intel owners to run Windows operating systems in its hardware. Newer, Apple Silicon-based computers can run Windows in macOS vi virtual machines which means there won’t be any issues with Studio Display as long as they update their macOS to the latest version.

Studio Display will work in Boot Camp after the update but other features, such as Center Stage may not function properly.