Apple Studio Display appears on ‘Peek Performance’

Apple has revealed a new 5K monitor that will go alongside the new mac Studio.

The Apple Studio Display sports a lower resolution compared to the Pro Display XDR and is priced at $1,599. It matches the Mac Studio with an ‘all screen design’ and narrow bezels, as well as a 27 inch display and 5K Retina technology.

Mac engineering program manager Nicole Kordes claims that the Studio Display is a class of its own and has incredible features no other display can deliver. The monitor has p3 wide color, support for 1 billion-plus colors and 600 nits of brightness. It also sports True Tone and anti-reflective coating for better readability and eye comfort. Glass material is treated with nano texture, and the stand allows for 30 degree tilting.

Rounding out the details are a hifi 6 speaker sound system, a 3-mic array, 12MP camera with Center Stage, 3 USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port. The display becomes available beginning March 18.