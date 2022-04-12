Apple Studio Display bug halts monitor firmware update

A number of Apple Studio Display users are reporting that they could not update their monitor’s firmware.

Apple’s newest monitor is based on iOS and relies on firmware updates for bug fixes and improvements. However, some owners have found it impossible to update their Studio Display and have encountered an error message that says ‘Apple Studio Display firmware update could not be completed’. Users are told to try again in one hour and to contact Apple if the problem persists.

Others have reported that their Studio Display underwent the update but froze midway through the ‘Preparing’ phase. Those who called Apple support were told to bring their products to a Genius Bar for a forced update. However, they were told that they will have to wait 24 to 48 hours to get their Studio Displays again.

Apple has yet to acknowledge the firmware issue, while some believe that it’s a server-side problem.