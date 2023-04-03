Apple Studio Display Price Slashed by $249 in Amazing Deal

The Apple Studio Display is a remarkable partner to any MacBook or Mac model, packed with innovative features for a rounded experience. Today, the Studio Display with adjustable stand is down to just $1,349.99 from its original price of $1,599 on Amazon.

The 5K, 27-inch monitor houses a powerful A13 chip and comes with a FaceTime camera with Center Stage, a six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics. As far as connectivity is concerned, you get a Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W charging options and three USB-C ports for your accessories and equipment.

The Studio Display works on any task, from content creation, graphic work, play, and watching streaming content. It has a 5K Retina display with wide color support and 600 nits of brightness. If you have a Mac Studio or an M1 or M2 machine, then the Studio Display is a must-have. Buy the discounted Studio Display with Adjustable Stand today!